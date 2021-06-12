MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

MGNX stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

