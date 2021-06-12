MAG Silver Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$28.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.66. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$15.34 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 527.04.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total transaction of C$587,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,613.28. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Insiders have sold 39,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,974 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

