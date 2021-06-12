Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

