Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.84. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.95 ($2.42).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

