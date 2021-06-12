ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ManTech International by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

MANT stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

