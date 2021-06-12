Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,454,200 shares, an increase of 438.6% from the May 13th total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,542.0 days.

Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mapletree Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.