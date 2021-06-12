Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $26.14

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.14, but opened at $27.07. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 81,070 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

