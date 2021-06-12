Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

MRO stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after buying an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,867,000 after buying an additional 2,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

