Margaret C. Egan Sells 1,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

