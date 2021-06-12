Margaret C. Egan Sells 1,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
H opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.
