Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 16,892 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 16,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $23,817.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.88 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 614,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

