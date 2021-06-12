Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 943,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $317,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.68. 237,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,205. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.32 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Systematic Risk

