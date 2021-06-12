Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.1% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,416,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,270,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

