Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,834 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 630,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.