MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 20.5% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, MASQ has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $94,781.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00161870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00192181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.01129616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,463.03 or 0.99780510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002634 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

