MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.32% of MasterCraft Boat worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $1,412,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $120,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.27. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

