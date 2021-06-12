Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.57 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

