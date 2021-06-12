Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $25.02. Materialise shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 34,328 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -127.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

