Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Matthews International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATW traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,541. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

