Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $790.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

