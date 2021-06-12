McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.45 Million

Analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce $433.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.60 million and the highest is $433.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.40. 480,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.