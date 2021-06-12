McEwen Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 90,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,200% compared to the average daily volume of 6,933 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $743.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,660 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,482,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 682,687 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.