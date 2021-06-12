McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

