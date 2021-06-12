MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,552 shares of company stock worth $309,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 118,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,606. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

