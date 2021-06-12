Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 19,324 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 264.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.17 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

