Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 9,260 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.