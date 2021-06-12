Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 255 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,247.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $713.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,178.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

