Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

