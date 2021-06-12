Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,463 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 110.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 272,067 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

