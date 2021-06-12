Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 540.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

