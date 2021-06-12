Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 540.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
Shares of MBIN stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82.
In other Merchants Bancorp news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
