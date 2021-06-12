Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.11.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.