Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings per share of $3.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the highest is $3.80. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $14.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $22.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,201,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 260,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

