Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

MRUS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 94,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

