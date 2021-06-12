MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.11 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

