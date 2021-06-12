Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,325.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,270.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

