M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 376,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after acquiring an additional 239,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 216,174 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

