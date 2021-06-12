M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NUS opened at $61.19 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

