M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,541,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $181.70 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $652.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

