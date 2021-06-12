M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.42. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

