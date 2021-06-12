M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,429 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

