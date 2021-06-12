M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $106.59 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

