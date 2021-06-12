MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 893,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

