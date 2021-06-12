Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MCRO traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 507 ($6.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,116,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513.70. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.