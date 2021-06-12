Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 174,589 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,229,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 70,141 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

