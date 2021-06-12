Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 11,100 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 163.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of BRP Group worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:BRP opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

