Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.03. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

