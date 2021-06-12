Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $531,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.51, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

