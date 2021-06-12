Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 58 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

AON opened at $250.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

