Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $82.13 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

