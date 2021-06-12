Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 304,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $316.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.56. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $52,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

