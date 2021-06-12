Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Friday. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.78 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of £147.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

